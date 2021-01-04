Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Miller hasn't made an appearance for Washington since being signed off Chicago's practice squad Dec. 16. With Antonio Gibson (toe) suiting up Sunday, the Football Team isn't in need of Miller's presence as an emergency option.
