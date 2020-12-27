Miller (coach's decision) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The 29-year-old was signed off the Bears' practice squad Dec. 16, but he's yet to make an appearance for his new team. Miller was still working his way through league COVID-19 when Washington hosted Seattle last Sunday, but this time around, he's been sidelined by a coach's decision. With Antonio Gibson (toe) making his first appearance since Week 13, and J.D. McKissic playing his usual passing-downs role, Peyton Barber will be the only other back on Washington's gameday roster.