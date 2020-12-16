Washington signed Miller off the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The 29-year-old running back's best days are almost certainly behind him, but Miller could get some looks down the stretch with his new team while top running back Antonio Gibson battles a toe injury. JD McKissic still appears locked in as Washington's top pass-catching option out of the backfield if Gibson can't go Week 15 against the Seahawks, but Miller could unseat Peyton Barber as the Football Team's primary ballcarrier. Barber, who is managing an ankle injury, is averaging a pedestrian 2.7 yards per carry this season.
