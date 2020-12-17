Miller, who is slated to join Washington via Chicago's practice squad, won't be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post and JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Per the reports, the veteran running back will need to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he's eligible to suit up for Washington. In that event, he'd be available for the team's last two regular-season games, as well as the playoffs, should Washington qualify. Miller provides the team with added backfield depth, with Antonio Gibson dealing with a toe injury, but it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll carve out, with Peyton Barber (ankle) and J.D. McKissic also in the mix.