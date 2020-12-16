Miller was signed off Chicago's practice squad by Washington on Wednesday and will make his debut Sunday against Seattle, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Miller will be active against the Seahawks since Washington signed him off another team's practice squad. The 29-year-old running back's best days are almost certainly behind him given Chicago's lack of willingness to use him despite a lack of depth at the position behind David Montgomery, but Miller should get some looks with his new team with starter Antonio Gibson battling a toe injury.