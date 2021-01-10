Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Miller has yet to play a game since signing with Washington on Dec. 16. Antonio Gibson figures to lead the team's backfield in its first playoff appearance since 2015. J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber should rotate in as well.
