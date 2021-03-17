Miller is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Washington Football Team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After missing the entire 2019 campaign with an ACL tear, Miller spent time in Chicago and then Washington in 2020, making his lone game appearance Week 10 for the Bears. He'll turn 30 this spring and won't face an easy task to earn a spot on the Week 1 roster. Washington has both Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic under contract for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Barely plays in 2020•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Healthy scratch again•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Healthy scratch for Week 16•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Won't suit up Week 15•
-
Football Team's Lamar Miller: Joins Football Team•