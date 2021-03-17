Miller is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Washington Football Team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the entire 2019 campaign with an ACL tear, Miller spent time in Chicago and then Washington in 2020, making his lone game appearance Week 10 for the Bears. He'll turn 30 this spring and won't face an easy task to earn a spot on the Week 1 roster. Washington has both Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic under contract for the upcoming season.

