Miller, who Washington signed off the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, won't be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post and JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington report.

Per the reports, the veteran running back will need to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he's eligible to suit up for Washington. In that case, he would be available for the team's last two regular-season games, as well as the playoffs, should Washington qualify. Miller provides the team with added backfield depth while Antonio Gibson deals with a toe injury, but he may not be in store for a significant role with Peyton Barber (ankle) and J.D. McKissic still in the backfield mix.