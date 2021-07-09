Collins (Achilles) didn't practice at June minicamp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Collins suffered a torn Achilles last October and still hasn't returned to practice. That doesn't necessarily mean he's behind schedule, but it'll be time to worry if the safety isn't back on the field within the first week or two of training camp. Collins has four seasons remaining on a six-year, $84 million contract, but the guarantees dry up after his $12.5 million base salary this season. He has 158 tackles in 22 games for Washington, so he should still be an IDP asset once he's healthy and ready for a three-down role.
