Collins (Achilles) posted a video of himself running after having undergone surgery late October, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Collins is roughly six months removed from his Achilles' surgery, and it appears that his recovery is progressing on track. The 27-year-old is heading into the third season of his six-year, $84 million contract with Washington, and he remains on track for a starting role in the team's secondary once back to full health. Prior to going down to injury last season, Collins was on track for a third straight campaign with 100-plus stops.