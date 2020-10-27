Washington placed Collins (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.
This move was just a matter of time, as Collins underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn left Achilles on Monday. This is a significant loss for a Washington defense that has been a bright spot of an otherwise turbulent season. Collins was on pace for a third consecutive season with 100-plus tackles, and he added two sacks, a pass breakup and an interception through the first seven games. He's in the second season of a six-year, $84 million contract, and it would cost Washington $13.8 million in dead cap space if the Football Team released him this offseason. Kamren Curl is expected to start at strong safety moving forward.
