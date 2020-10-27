Collins underwent season-ending surgery Monday after an MRI confirmed he tore his left Achilles' tendon in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Before sustaining the significant injury in the second quarter of the victory, Collins compiled 41 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over Washington's first seven games. The team is expected to provide a post-surgery update on Collins in the coming days, but given the nature of his injury, he may not be ready to go for the start of the 2021 campaign. Collins, who is in the midst of the second season of a six-year, $84 million contract, would cost Washington $13.8 million in dead cap space if the Football Team releases him this offseason.