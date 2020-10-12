Collins made 10 tackles -- 1.5 for a loss -- in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams.
Collins secured his first double-digit tackling performance of the season, and he now has 32 stops through five games. The 26-year-old safety is on track to reach the 100-tackle threshold for the fifth time in his six-year NFL career, so he should continue to be a viable IDP option, although the ceiling still appears a bit low with three games this season with five or fewer stops.
