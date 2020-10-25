Collins will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Collins was forced to exit in the second quarter of the game, and the fact that he was immediately ruled out certainly isn't a good sign. Kamren Curl is expected to take over at strong safety as long as Collins is sidelined. Expect the team to update the Alabama product's status in the coming days.
