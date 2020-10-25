Collins likely tore his Achilles during Sunday's win over Dallas, and he'll have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Collins apparently texted Josina Anderson of ESPN saying that he felt his Achilles "pop" and will be heading for surgery. There's still no confirmation from the team about the nature of his injury, but Collins will be shut down for the rest of the season once the diagnosis is confirmed. The 26-year-old safety was on pace for yet another season with more than 100 tackles, as he's consistently among the top performers in IDP fantasy settings. Kamren Curl and Troy Apke will take on expanded roles moving forward.