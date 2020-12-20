Thomas secured 13 of 15 targets for 101 yards in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Thomas' eye-popping numbers were surprising to say the least, considering the 29-year-old nearly outpaced his single-season high of 16 receptions (2019) on Sunday alone. Thomas had fallen just two yards short of the century mark two games ago against the Steelers, so the yardage tally wasn't anywhere near as unexpected. Thomas now has 31 targets over the last three contests, and he'll look to continue his chemistry with either Alex Smith (calf) or Dwayne Haskins in a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.