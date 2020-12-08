Thomas caught all nine of his targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Thomas set a new career high in receptions, hauling in everything thrown his way. Of course, the tight end's most impactful play was his 15-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. With a score in consecutive games now, Thomas is certainly trending in the right direction ahead of Week 14's matchup against the 49ers.