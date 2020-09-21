Thomas caught four of nine targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Dwayne Haskins once again looked for his tight end often but wasn't quite on the same page as Thomas, and the duo's longest connection went for only 10 yards. It's still encouraging that he's seen 17 targets through two games, and he could find success in Week 3 against a Browns defense that just let C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) and Drew Sample combine for 11 catches, 87 yards and a TD.