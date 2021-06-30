Thomas believes he'll continue to improve, ESPN's John Keim reports.

The former college QB broke out for a 72/670/6 receiving line in his age-29 season, after signing last offseason with a Washington team that had minimal other talent at tight end. The team's offense has stiffer competition for targets this year, but Thomas' starting job appears secure, and it's reasonable to expect continued development given his late start at the TE position. This will also be the first time he's played in the same offensive scheme in back-to-back seasons, as Thomas spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Lions and Bills before finding his first starting job in Washington last year. His late breakout was driven by volume (110 targets) rather than efficiency (6.1 YPT), but Thomas could improve the latter to make up for the loss of the former if he's seeing more accurate passes in a better offense. Washington is counting on 38-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to match his strong performances in Miami the past two years.