Thomas had three receptions (six targets) for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Thomas was able to hit pay dirt to salvage what would have been a lackluster finale to the regular season. The tight end saw his targets come back down to earth with the return of Alex Smith (six compared to 27 over the previous two weeks), but a trip to the end zone makes up for the dip in volume. The 28-year-old has handled his first full year of significant action well, posting 72 receptions, 670 yards and six scores as Washington's primary tight end this year. Thomas has put himself on the fantasy map, and could see his stock rise next season if the team upgrades its situation under center.