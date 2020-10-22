Thomas (neck) practiced fully Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

A DNP to kick off Week 7 prep, Thomas bumped all the way up to full capacity within one day, paving the way for him to serve as Washington's No. 1 TE this weekend. He has an exploitable matchup Sunday against a Cowboys defense that has allowed a 74.4 percent catch rate (eighth worst) to opposing tight ends this season.

