Thomas brought in three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The journeyman tight end finally returned to the end zone after a four-game drought, making an impressive contested catch in the left corner of the end zone late in the first half. Thomas' yardage tally, modest as it was, qualified as a season high for Thomas, and Sunday marked his first game with multiple receptions since Week 3. Thomas will look to carry over the momentum from Sunday's productive effort into a Week 7 home showdown against the Cowboys.