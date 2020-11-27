Thomas caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

While he wasn't exactly stretching the field, Thomas was on the other end of Alex Smith's only TD pass of the afternoon, a five-yard strike late in the second quarter that put Washington up for good. The tight end has caught multiple passes in six straight games, hauling in three of his four touchdowns on the season during that stretch, but he faces a tough test in Week 13 on the road against the undefeated Steelers.