Thomas (neck) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Serving as Washington's primary tight end this season, Thomas has yet to surpass 50 receiving yards in any given game. Still, he's had multiple catches on four occasions and two touchdowns through four games, so he has a bit of utility. Thomas will aim to fit in some practice by week's end.
