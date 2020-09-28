Thomas caught four of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Browns, playing 85 percent of snaps on offense.

Thomas has finished first or second on the team in targets in every game this season, but it hasn't translated to consistent production, as he's now on pace for a 64-501-5 receiving line on 128 targets. If nothing else, his catch rate should improve as the year moves along, though efficient production may be too much to ask for in an offense with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. Thomas is tied for the second-most targets (24) among tight ends, so he's at least on the map as a low-end fantasy option for Week 4 against the Ravens.