Thomas caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown on a team-high eight targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

Jeremy Sprinkle technically got the start at tight end, but he was limited to 40 percent of offensive snaps and zero targets, while Thomas was on the field for 74 percent of plays. Given his solid performance, Thomas figures to continue in his role as Washington's top pass-catching TE for Week 2 at Arizona, though he isn't a great bet to lead the team in targets again.