Thomas was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off Washington's bye week, Thomas' ability to practice is a decent sign that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Giants. Still, his status should be watched closely over the next few days to ensure he can take on his usual share of the reps at tight end. Thomas has played at least 74 percent of the offensive snaps in each of Washington's first seven games.
