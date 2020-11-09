Thomas caught three of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

The six targets were third most on the team, and the most Thomas has seen since Week 3. He played every single snap on offense for the first time this season, though he came pretty close a few other times. Even with the three-down role, Thomas is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, playing in a subpar offense with a revolving door at quarterback. He'll catch passes from Alex Smith when Washington travels to Detroit for Week 10.