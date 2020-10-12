Thomas caught one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams.

The switch to Kyle Allen (arm) at quarterback didn't help Thomas, nor did it help any of the Washington pass catchers. Allen actually played decent in the first half, but he left the game with an arm injury and never returned after the break. Thomas still has an every-down role, but his heavy target volume from the first three weeks of the season has dropped off, and he still isn't putting up efficient numbers with the chances he does get. The tight end will try to rebound Week 6 against the Giants.