Thomas caught six of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.
Thomas led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, though his average of 7.2 yards per catch was nothing to write home about. It did, however, continue a recent run of production that has seen Thomas make 19 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. He's become a key cog in the offense of late and will look to maintain that role next Sunday against the Seahawks.
