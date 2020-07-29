Thomas has been placed on Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Thomas' placement there doesn't necessarily indicate that he has COVID-19, as the list was created by the league for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Thomas is slated to compete for Washington's starting job at tight end.
