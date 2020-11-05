Thomas (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Bumping up from Wednesday's limited showing, Thomas has put himself into a position to be Washington's top tight end Sunday against the Giants, who have allowed 8.1 yards per target (eighth worst in the NFL) and two touchdowns to the position in eight games this season.
