Thomas recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 63 yards in Week 16 against the Panthers.

Thomas struggled to get going with Dwayne Haskins under center, but showed good rapport with Taylor Heinicke late in the fourth quarter. After struggling to 15 yards with Haskins, Thomas recorded big gains of 19 and 12 yards with Heinicke under center. Thomas narrowly missed an even bigger performance, as he scored a 10-yard touchdown that was nullified by a holding penalty. Nearing the end of a breakout campaign, Thomas will look to end the season strong in Week 17 against the Eagles.