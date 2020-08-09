The Washington Football Team activated Thomas (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
When Thomas signed on the dotted line back in March, he joined a team devoid of depth at tight end, with Jordan Reed moving on after frequent concussions and Vernon Davis opting to retire. Aside from Thomas, the group currently includes Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers and undrafted rookie Thaddeus Moss (foot), among others. That said, Thomas' start to camp was delayed due to his stay on the COVID list. Now cleared for action, he's coming off a 2019 campaign with the Lions in which he posted a 16-173-1 line on 28 targets.
