Thomas was the most heavily targeted player on the first-team offense at Tuesday's practice, coming away with five catches and a touchdown, Kyle Stackpole of the official team website reports.

Thomas has built up some hype throughout training camp, with Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post supporting the notion of the 29-year-old emerging as Washington's top tight end. A two-year, $6.15 million contract may seem modest, but it's a big investment relative to what the team spent on Jeremy Sprinkle (2017 fifth-round pick), Richard Rodgers (veteran minimum contract), Hale Hentges (UDFA) and Marcus Baugh (UDFA). It seems the Washington front office saw potential in the former QB last season when he posted a 16-173-1 receiving line on 28 targets for the Lions. It may still feel like a stretch to draft Thomas in most fantasy leagues, but there's no question the Washington offense will have targets up for grabs among unproven players behind Terry McLaurin.