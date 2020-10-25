Thomas caught all four of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

Thomas finished second on the team in most major receiving categories and scored an impressive 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. This was Thomas' second straight game with a touchdown while he set a new season high in yardage and tied his best output of four receptions. He should be a key cog in the offense again next Sunday against the Giants as he looks to build on this strong effort.