Thomas caught four of six targets for 66 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Thomas set a new season high in receiving yards while tying his high mark for receptions. He tied for third on the team in targets and did most of his damage late in the game as his team strung together three straight scoring drives to draw level. Thomas now has 14 receptions on 20 targets over the last four games and will look to continue his steady emergence in a favorable matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.