Thomas caught two of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals, adding one rush attempt for another two yards.

Thomas played 90 percent of offensive snaps and saw the second-most targets on the team in a game where Alex Smith threw only 25 passes. Thomas will have a decent shot to bounce back in Week 12, facing a Dallas defense that he burnt for a 4-60-1 receiving line in the first 2020 matchup (Week 7) between the NFC East rivals.