Thomas is listed as a starter on Washington's initial 2020 depth chart.
This was fully expected after multiple reports out of training camp relayed that Thomas received most of the first-team snaps. He won't necessarily have a three-down role, but the 29-year-old does figure to see more targets than Jeremy Sprinkle and Marcus Baugh, potentially setting up a rare late-20s breakout. It wouldn't necessarily be the type of breakout that leads to mainstream fantasy value, but Thomas does have a good chance to set career highs in every major receiving category.
More News
-
Football Team's Logan Thomas: Running with starters•
-
Football Team's Logan Thomas: Working with pass catchers•
-
Football Team's Logan Thomas: Removed from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Logan Thomas: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Redskins' Logan Thomas: Eyeing top spot•
-
Redskins' Logan Thomas: Gets opportunity in Washington•