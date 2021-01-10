Thomas brought in five of nine targets for 74 yards in Washington's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end followed up a career-best regular season with a strong showing in the season-ending loss, checking in third in receptions and receiving yards and second in targets. Thomas totaled between 63 and 101 receiving yards in four of his last six games including Saturday's contest, and he'll look to improve on 2020's 72-670-6 line during his 2021 contract year.