Thomas and Marcus Baugh worked with pass catchers during individual drills at Thursday's practice, while the other Washington tight ends were put in blocking drills, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Signed to a two-year, $6.2 million contract this offseason, Thomas is gearing up for a significant role in the Washington offense, perhaps becoming a starter for the first time in his age-29 season. That said, he won't necessarily handle a three-down role, and his new team is a good bet to land near the bottom of the league in cumulative TE targets. Thomas is an easy choice for fantasy managers interested in a Washington tight end, but in most cases the better option is to avoid the mess altogether.