Ioannidis (knee) was able to return to Thursday's game against the Giants, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Ioannidis' absence was short-lived. He'll retake his spot on the interior of Washington's defensive line.
More News
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Hurts knee Thursday•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Back after stint on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Shifts to COVID list•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Goes under knife•