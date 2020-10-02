Ioannidis announced via his personal Twitter account Friday that he has undergone surgery to repair his torn biceps.
Ioannidis will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to his injury, and Washington has already placed him on IR. In Ioannidis' absence, Tim Settle stands to handle an increased rotational role behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
More News
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Done for 2020 season•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Done for day•
-
Football Team's Matthew Ioannidis: Records 1.5 sacks in opener•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Leads team in sacks•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Notches two sacks in win•
-
Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis: Adds to sack total•