Ioannidis logged four tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks Sunday in Washington's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

The Washington defensive front took full advantage of an injury-ravaged Eagles offensive line in the season opener, totaling eight sacks on the day. Ioannidis' pass-rush production might have been the most impressive of the lot, considering he led the team in QB hits while playing an interior spot and seeing the field for only 30 of Washington's 68 defensive snaps (44.1 percent). He'll continue to receive rotational work as part of an impressive four-man group at tackle that includes two recent first-round picks (Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne) and Tim Settle.