Ioannidis (biceps) reverted to injured reserve from the COVID-19 list Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 26-year-old tested positive for coronavirus earlier in November but has cleared the league's protocols and moves back to injured reserve. Ioannidis will continue his recovery after undergoing season-ending biceps surgery in early October.
