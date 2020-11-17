Ioannidis (biceps) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The 26-year-old underwent season-ending biceps surgery in early October, so the positive test should have a major impact on the organization as a whole. Ioannididis will return to injured reserve once he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
