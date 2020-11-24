Sweat recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 44 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Sweat reached the quarterback for the sixth time this season, which is one sack shy of his season-total from his rookie campaign. He also has 26 tackles (17 solo) on the year, playing in only 65 percent of the defensive reps.
