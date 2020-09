Sweat recorded two tackles, a sack and two QB hits in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

The Eagles had to battled pressure from both sides, as Sweat and rookie Chase Young combined for 2.5 sacks and three QB hits in the season-opening win. This unheralded defense has a stacked front four with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as well, and they have another intriguing matchup on deck with the Cardinals in Week 2.