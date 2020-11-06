Sweat (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Kyle Stackpole of the Washington Football Team's official site reports.
Sweat practiced without limitations Thursday and appears to have avoided any setbacks, leaving him good to go for this clash of NFC East rivals. The 2019 first-rounder needs two more sacks to match his rookie total of seven.
