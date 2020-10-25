Sweat is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Sweat had been a difference-maker prior to his fourth-quarter exit, collecting three QB hits, two sacks and a forced fumble on Dallas quarterback Ben DiNucci. With Washington looking to close out a convincing home win over the Cowboys, Ryan Anderson would see an uptick in usage at defensive end if Sweat were unable to return.
